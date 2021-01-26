Suspected hoodlums set Sunday Igboho’s house on fire in Ibadan

Gunmen suspected to be hoodlums in the early hours of Tuesday set ablaze the house of Yoruba activist Sunday Adeyemo popularly known as Sunday Igboho.

The Oyo state police command in a statement signed by its spokesman, Olugbenga Fadeyi confirmed the incident.

According to Fadeyi, the hoodlums arrived at the residence sited in Soka area of Ibadan, Oyo state capital, in a Hummer bus and taxi, and that they shot sporadically in the air before torching the house.

He said the fire has been extinguished but that several properties were destroyed in the inferno.

The police spokesman noted that investigation has commenced into the incident.

In his words: “At about 0620 hrs of today 26/01/2021, a report was received at the Santo Police Station that some unidentified hoodlums came to Sunday Igboho’s house at Soka area of Ibadan in a Hummer bus and Micra (taxi) firing sporadically, and set the house ablaze.

“The mini sitting room got burnt in the process while the value of other properties is yet to be estimated.

“Immediately the DPO Sanyo got wind of the incident, he contacted fire service while he also went to the scene for on the spot assessment.

“The fire was eventually put out. An investigation has commenced into the incident while the Police are on the trail of the hoodlums.”