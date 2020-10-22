Residents uncover warehouse stocked with Ca-COVID palliatives in Lagos (Videos)

Some residents of Maza-Maza, Mile 2 area of Lagos on Thursday uncovered a warehouse in Monkey Community in the area stocked with COVID-19 palliatives.

The palliatives, which were branded Ca-COVID palliatives Lagos State, included countless bags of rice, cartons of noodles, spaghetti, salt, vegetable oil, tomato paste, beans, garri, and lots more.

The palliatives are, possibly, foodstuffs meant to alleviate the effect of the lockdown and the economic meltdown on the poor populace in Lagos state from March when the lockdown took effect.

Many residents were seen happily carting away the palliatives, which they said were their rights.

According to one of the residents, they have been packing items since 7am. All the food items have been looted.