Public Buses: Lagos rolls out measures to curb spread of COVID-19

The Lagos State Government has rolled out preventive measures to help curb the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) for operators and passengers of public buses.

Commissioner for Transportation, Frederic Oladeinde, in a statement on Monday, noted that all transport operators/companies are made compulsory to sanitise their parks and garages regularly and continuously at least before and after each trip.

The statement read: “All transport operators/companies are expected to have at the entrance to their respective parks/garages, washing hand equipment with soap and running water.

“All operators are expected to have alcohol-based sanitisers in their vehicles for the use of drivers, conductors and passengers.

“All Operators are not allowed to overcrowd/overload their vehicles at this point in time, passenger’s spacing must be fully observed because NCDC recommends that at least 2m (5ft) distance is required between anyone showing symptoms of respiratory illness.”

In addition, the transportation commissioner directed that there should be no standing in all Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) and the Lagos Bus Service Limited (LBSL) bus operations.

According to him, all commercial buses should be at 60 per cent capacity and not 100 percent capacity.

He said: “All Air Conditioning System in public transport be put off and all public transport operators/company must have temperature reader to test each passenger before boarding the bus.

“All drivers and conductors should always wear hand gloves and nose guides while in transit and all passengers are also required to sanitise themselves before and after each trip.

“Passengers are also required to regularly wash their hands with soap and running water before and after each trip.”