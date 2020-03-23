News

COVID-19: Aisha Buhari calls for ‘total lockdown’ in Nigeria

Muhammad A. Aliyu March 23, 2020
Less than a minute
Aisha Buhari
Nigeria’s First Lady Aisha Buhari has called for a ‘total lockdown’ in the country to curb the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19).

The wife of President Buhari made this call through her Twitter handle on Monday.

According to her, the action of the state governors to shut down schools was commendable but that it was not enough.

She said: “It is commendable that state governors have closed down schools; however, this could be counterproductive if parents are still going to work.

“We should not isolate students and expose their parents. Let us remember that they will meet at home. #TotalLockDown #StayAtHome.”

 



COVID-19 in Nigeria

36
Confirmed
1
Deaths
2
Recovered


