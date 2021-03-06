Presidency reveals state of Buhari’s health after taking COVID-19 vaccine

The Presidency says President Muhammadu Buhari did not suffer any side effects after receiving the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine.

This was contained in a statement issued by presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu, on Saturday evening.

The statement reads: “In response to press enquiries, I like to assure all citizens, and to dispel fears and misconceptions about the safety of the vaccine administered on President Muhammadu Buhari and the Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, SAN earlier this morning.

“After he got his jab, the President felt normal and went about doing his job. If there are side effects that follow, we will be open about that but so far there is nothing of a side effect, serious or mild on the President. He is carrying on as normal.

“We hope this will help to send a strong message among the people, especially those grappling with hesitancy about the efficacy and safety of the vaccine.”