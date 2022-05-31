Pere opens up on alleged affair with Yahaya Bello’s wife

Ex-Big Brother Naija housemate, Pere Egbi, has denied having an intimate affair with the first lady of Kogi State, Rashida Yahaya Bello.

A journalist, Jackson Ude, had in a now-deleted tweet said gist around Abuja says that Pere and Rashida were lovers.

Ude also added that the pair have been sighted together severally at an hotel in Abuja.

“Why is #BBNaija Pere Egbi all over the place with Kogi first lady, Rashida Bello? Gist around Abuja says that they are lovers,” he said.

However, reacting to the claim, Pere described the news as a “demonic lie”, while threatening to take legal action against the journalist and those retweeting the claim.

“For the records, the publication about me and the First Lady of kogi state is a demonic lie and a figment of a diseased imagination of Jackson Ode and those retweeting that rubbish, they must answer me in court both in Nigeria and in the United States of America where he is based,” he wrote.