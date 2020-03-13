Osinbajo cancels trip after escort rider dies in accident

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has expressed his sadness over the death of one of his police escort riders attached to his convoy.

The police escort rider is named Ali Gomina.

Osinbajo’s spokesman, Laolu Akande, announced Gomina’s death in a statement sent to Okay.ng.

According to the statement, the 45-year-old was involved in an accident on the road to Nnamdi Azikiwe airport on Friday.

The statement read: “With grief in our hearts, we announce the death of one of the police escort riders on the Vice President’s convoy, Inspector Ali Gomina, aged 45, who was involved in a road accident while on official duty today.

“The accident occurred on the road to the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport. The Vice President, who is greatly saddened by this occurrence, has aborted the scheduled trip.

“The Vice President described Gomina as a diligent, hardworking and serious-minded officer who will be greatly missed by the team. He is survived by his wife, children and relatives.”