News

Osinbajo cancels trip after escort rider dies in accident

Photo of Muhammad A. Aliyu Muhammad A. Aliyu March 13, 2020
Less than a minute
Yemi Osinbajo
Yemi Osinbajo

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has expressed his sadness over the death of one of his police escort riders attached to his convoy.

The police escort rider is named Ali Gomina.

Osinbajo’s spokesman, Laolu Akande, announced Gomina’s death in a statement sent to Okay.ng.

According to the statement, the 45-year-old was involved in an accident on the road to Nnamdi Azikiwe airport on Friday.

The statement read: “With grief in our hearts, we announce the death of one of the police escort riders on the Vice President’s convoy, Inspector Ali Gomina, aged 45, who was involved in a road accident while on official duty today.

“The accident occurred on the road to the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport. The Vice President, who is greatly saddened by this occurrence, has aborted the scheduled trip.

“The Vice President described Gomina as a diligent, hardworking and serious-minded officer who will be greatly missed by the team. He is survived by his wife, children and relatives.”



Advertise with Okay.ng |  Send news and press releases to Okay.ng | Get daily news updates on Telegram

Okay.ng on Google News
Photo of Muhammad A. Aliyu

Muhammad A. Aliyu

Muhammad Ameer Aliyu, is a prolific journalist who joined Okay Nigeria in 2015 with the aim staying committed to bringing more positive growth to the digital news platform. He is the Senior editor at Okay Nigeria.
Back to top button
Close