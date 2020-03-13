Sanusi wants to reunite with his family in Lagos — El-Rufai

The governor of Kaduna State, Nasir el-Rufai has disclosed that the deposed emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, wants to go to Lagos and reunite with his family.

Speaking to newsmen in Awe, Nasarawa state, on Friday, el-Rufai said a federal capital territory high court has ruled that Sanusi can go anywhere.

In his words: “The high court ruled that he can go anywhere, including Kano, but I think he wants to go to Lagos to reunite with his family.”

Sanusi and el-Rufai are currently heading to Abuja after their meeting earlier today.