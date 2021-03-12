NNPC reacts to #FuelPriceHike, says no increase in ex-depot price of petrol in March

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has insisted that petrol depot price will remain unchanged in March.

NNPC said this in a tweet on Friday morning while reacting to a petrol pricing template released by the Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency (PPPRA).

According to PPPRA, the retail price of petrol would sell between market band of N209.61 and N212.61.

With ex-depot price standing at N206.42 per liter, the March template showed that the landing cost for petrol per liter is N189.61.

However, NPPC via its official Twitter handle (@NNPCGroup) insisted that there is no increase in ex-depot price of petrol in March.

“JUST IN: #NNPC Insists No Increase in Ex-Depot Price of PMS in March,” it tweeted.