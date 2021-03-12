Armed men attack Kaduna school, abduct students

Gunmen in the early hours of Friday abducted students of the Federal College of Forestry Mechanisation in Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The spokesman of the Kaduna State Police Command, Mohammed Jalige confirmed this incident on Friday.

According to Jalige, the attackers invaded the college located at Mando area in the outskirts of Kaduna metropolis at about 3 am on Friday and abducted some students.

He however said that the exact number of students abducted is uncertain.

He explained that security operatives were mobilized to the college upon hearing about the attack and were able to secure the remaining students.

The spokesman also said that investigation is ongoing to ascertain the actual number of students that were abducted with a view to track down the gunmen and rescue the victims.