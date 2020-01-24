News

Nigerians react to assassination of Fatai Yusuf (Oko Oloyun)

Photo of Job Ayantoye Job Ayantoye January 24, 2020
Less than a minute
Oko Oloyun
Oko Oloyun

Nigerians are reacting to the killing of popular traditional medicine expert, Fatai Yusuf ‘Oko Oloyun’.

Okay.ng recalls that the Oyo Police Command confirmed the death of Oko Oloyun on Thursday.

The founder of the famous ‘Yoyo Betters’ traditional medicine was assassinated by unknown gunmen along Eruwa-Igboora road in the Ibarapa Central area of Oyo state.

Here are some reactions from Nigerians on Oko Oloyun’s shocking death:



Advertise with Okay.ng |  Send news and press releases to Okay.ng | Get daily news updates on Telegram

Okay.ng on Google News
Back to top button
Close