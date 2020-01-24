Nigerians react to assassination of Fatai Yusuf (Oko Oloyun)

Nigerians are reacting to the killing of popular traditional medicine expert, Fatai Yusuf ‘Oko Oloyun’.

Okay.ng recalls that the Oyo Police Command confirmed the death of Oko Oloyun on Thursday.

The founder of the famous ‘Yoyo Betters’ traditional medicine was assassinated by unknown gunmen along Eruwa-Igboora road in the Ibarapa Central area of Oyo state.

Here are some reactions from Nigerians on Oko Oloyun’s shocking death:

Less than 48 hours after the murder of APC leader in Ona-Ara Local Government, Alh Ore, we have been hit with another sad tale. Alh Fatai Oko Oloyun was short dead on Eruwa/Igbo Ora road. Again we call on @PoliceNG to swing into action and apprehend the perpetrators. — Oloye Akin Alabi (@akinalabi) January 24, 2020

Oko Oloyun's death can't be unrelated to tradomedical community itself. It's sad how taking lives has become a usual occurrence in this Nigeria. — OONI OF ABUJA🔴 (@Deji_OoniAbj) January 24, 2020

The death of this man just gave me a nostalgic feeling this morning. Oko Oloyun Worldwide YEMKEM International If you live in the southwest and you have never heard of these companies before, just know that we are not mates — Longerzeez/لونغازيز (@bissiriyu) January 24, 2020

If rich men like Oko Oloyun can be killed without any resistance, how much more the poor masses who lack affluence?

How much more the poor villages?

The peaceful coexistence that once existed in this country is gone — Ebubechukwu (@Iameziokwu) January 24, 2020

I have just received the news of the death of Alhaji Abdul Fatai(Oko Oloyun) with sadness and deep shock. His demise is a tragedy. — Shina Peller (@ShinaPeller) January 23, 2020