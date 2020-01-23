Popular Traditional medical expert, Oko Oloyun is dead

Traditional medical expert, Fatai Yusuf, popularly known as Oko Oloyun has killed by unknown gunmen.

Yusuf was reportedly shot dead on Thursday around 4:30 p.m along Eruwa-Igboora road in the Ibarapa Central area of Oyo state.

The spokesman of the Oyo police command, Gbenga Fadeyi, confirmed Oko Oloyun’s death disclosing that his corpse has been deposited at the mortuary of Igbo-Ora General Hospital.

He said, “Gunmen attacked his vehicle on the Eruwa-Igboora Road in Ibarapa Central; they shot at his vehicle and he was hit by a bullet,” Fadeyi said.

“The man’s corpse has been deposited in the Igbo-Ora General Hospital.”

Oko Oloyun is popularly known for his product like “Yoyo Bitters”.