Nigerian Senator Rose Oko dies in United Kingdom medical facility

Cross River female senator, representing Northern Senatorial District of the state, Rose Okoji Oko is dead. She was aged 63.

The late Senator Oko, who died last night at a UK medical facility, was a second term member of the Red Chamber of the National Assembly and the serving chairman, Senate Committee on Trade and Investment.

A close aide of the late senator, who confirmed expressed shock and sadness.

A close relative, Mr Patrick Ikorgor Okoroji speaking about he demise said: “Heart broken to hear of the passing of my dear Cousin Senator Dr Rose Okoji Oko after a long fought battle with physical affliction.

“You gave your best to your world now that it has pleased the Almighty God to call you home may your soul find eternal rest in Heaven. Adieu,Distinguished Senator Dr Rose Okoji Oko.”

Rose Okoji Oko, was born on September 27, 1956 is a Nigerian politician and senator. She was a member of the Federal House of Representatives from the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), representing Yala/Ogoja Federal Constituency in Nigeria’s 7th class of the National Assembly.

She was elected into office as the first female representative from her constituency in June 2011 and sat as Deputy Chairman House Committee on Education.

She is the current senator representing the people of Cross River North Senatorial District. She was elected into office as the first female representative from her Senatorial District in June 2015, which is remarkable. And re-elected in 2019.