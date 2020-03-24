Buhari’s close aide, Abba Kyari contracts coronavirus, test result returns ‘positive’

The Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, Abba Kyari, has tested positive for Coronavirus.

According to THISDAY, sources at the presidency disclosed that Abba Kyari tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday.

Mr Kyari had visited Germany and Egypt and only returned this week, Egypt has so far registered 327 cases of the respiratory disease caused by the virus, including 14 fatalities, its health ministry said on Sunday.

Mr Kyari returned exactly a week later on Saturday, March 14th, but did not show any symptoms. He reportedly had a meeting on containing the COVID-19 pandemic in Nigeria all through Sunday, where he reportedly started to cough.

He then voluntarily submitted himself for testing and was informed of his status yesterday. Kyari is had however gone into absolute isolation following the test result.

However, THISDAY said President Buhari was also tested but his result returned negative on Tuesday morning.