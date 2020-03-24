News

Buhari’s close aide, Abba Kyari contracts coronavirus, test result returns ‘positive’

Photo of Farouk Mohammed Farouk Mohammed March 24, 2020
Less than a minute
President Muhammadu Buhari and his Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari
President Muhammadu Buhari and his Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari

The Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, Abba Kyari, has tested positive for Coronavirus.

According to THISDAY, sources at the presidency disclosed that Abba Kyari tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday.

Mr Kyari had visited Germany and Egypt and only returned this week, Egypt has so far registered 327 cases of the respiratory disease caused by the virus, including 14 fatalities, its health ministry said on Sunday.

Mr Kyari returned exactly a week later on Saturday, March 14th, but did not show any symptoms. He reportedly had a meeting on containing the COVID-19 pandemic in Nigeria all through Sunday, where he reportedly started to cough.

He then voluntarily submitted himself for testing and was informed of his status yesterday. Kyari is had however gone into absolute isolation following the test result.

However, THISDAY said President Buhari was also tested but his result returned negative on Tuesday morning.



COVID-19 in Nigeria

40
Confirmed
1
Deaths
2
Recovered


Advertise with Okay.ng |  Send news and press releases to Okay.ng | Get daily news updates on Telegram

Okay.ng on Google News
Photo of Farouk Mohammed

Farouk Mohammed

Farouk Mohammed is a Head Editor at Okay Nigeria (Okay.ng). He has been publishing for 5 years and focused more on Local/World News on Okay.ng
Back to top button
Close