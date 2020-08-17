Nigeria records 417 new cases of coronavirus, total now 49,485

Less than a minute

Nigeria has recorded 417 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, August 17th, 2020.

Data from the NCDC showed that the cases were spread across 16 states, and the FCT.

The states with the 417 new cases are Lagos-207, Kaduna-44, Ondo-38, Abia-28, Anambra-21, Plateau-20, Bauchi-13, Oyo-9, Ebonyi-9, Delta-7, Edo-7, Enugu-6, Niger-3, Gombe-2, Ogun-1, FCT-1 and Kano-1.

NCDC also announced that as of 11:30 pm on 17th August, there are 49,485 total COVID-19 confirmed cases reported in Nigeria.

36,834 patients have been discharged with 977 deaths across the country.