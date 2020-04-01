News
Nigeria records 12 new coronavirus cases, now 151 in total
The National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced that twelve new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) have been reported in Nigeria: 9 in Osun, 2 in Edo and 1 in Ekiti State
NCDC disclosed on Twitter that as at 12:30 pm 1st April there are 151 cases of confirmed #COVID19 reported in Nigeria.
9 persons have been discharged with 2 deaths.
Here is a breakdown of cases in states underneath:
Lagos- 82, FCT- 28, Osun- 14, Oyo- 8, Ogun- 4, Edo- 4, Kaduna- 3, Enugu- 2, Bauchi- 2, Ekiti- 2, Rivers-1 and Benue- 1.
COVID-19 in Nigeria
139
Confirmed
2
Deaths
9
Recovered