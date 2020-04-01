News

Nigeria records 12 new coronavirus cases, now 151 in total

Photo of Job Ayantoye Job Ayantoye April 1, 2020
Less than a minute

The National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced that twelve new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) have been reported in Nigeria: 9 in Osun, 2 in Edo and 1 in Ekiti State

NCDC disclosed on Twitter that as at 12:30 pm 1st April there are 151 cases of confirmed #COVID19 reported in Nigeria.

9 persons have been discharged with 2 deaths.

Here is a breakdown of cases in states underneath:

Lagos- 82, FCT- 28, Osun- 14, Oyo- 8, Ogun- 4, Edo- 4, Kaduna- 3, Enugu- 2, Bauchi- 2, Ekiti- 2, Rivers-1 and Benue- 1.



COVID-19 in Nigeria

139
Confirmed
2
Deaths
9
Recovered


Advertise with Okay.ng |  Send news and press releases to Okay.ng | Get daily news updates on Telegram

Okay.ng on Google News
Photo of Job Ayantoye

Job Ayantoye

Job is a reporter for Okay.ng, he focuses on bringing local news reports in Nigeria.
Back to top button
Close