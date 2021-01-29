Nigeria records 1,114 new COVID-19 cases

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced 1,114 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, 29th of January 2021.

According to NCDC, the new cases were confirmed in Lagos-408, FCT-95, Plateau-90, Ondo-66, Kaduna-63, Oyo-56, Borno-46, Imo-42, Edo-41, Ogun-37, Rivers-31, Ekiti-25, Yobe-20, Kano-18, Akwa Ibom-18, Delta-15, Osun-15, Kwara-11, Bayelsa-6, Nasarawa-6, Zamfara-4 and Bauchi-1.

The agency also announced that as of 11:30 pm on 29th January, there are 128,674 total COVID-19 confirmed cases reported in Nigeria.

102,780 patients have been discharged with 1,577 deaths across the country.