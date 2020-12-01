HeadlinesNews

NCDC records 145 new cases of COVID-19

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Tuesday, November 30th, announced 145 new cases of COVID-19.

According to NCDC, the new cases were spread across 7 states and the FCT.

The states with the 145 new cases are;

  1. Lagos-49
  2. FCT-34
  3. Kaduna-34
  4. Plateau-11
  5. Oyo-7
  6. Bayelsa-5
  7. Taraba-4
  8. Sokoto-1

NCDC also announced that as of 11:20 pm on 30th November, there are 67,557 total COVID-19 confirmed cases reported in Nigeria.

63,282 patients have been discharged with 1,173 deaths across the country.

