NCDC records 145 new cases of COVID-19

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Tuesday, November 30th, announced 145 new cases of COVID-19.
According to NCDC, the new cases were spread across 7 states and the FCT.
The states with the 145 new cases are;
- Lagos-49
- FCT-34
- Kaduna-34
- Plateau-11
- Oyo-7
- Bayelsa-5
- Taraba-4
- Sokoto-1
NCDC also announced that as of 11:20 pm on 30th November, there are 67,557 total COVID-19 confirmed cases reported in Nigeria.
63,282 patients have been discharged with 1,173 deaths across the country.