NCDC announces 296 new cases of coronavirus, total rises to 55,456

Photo of Muhammad A. Aliyu Muhammad A. Aliyu Follow on Twitter September 9, 2020
Less than a minute

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Tuesday, September 8th, announced 296 new cases of COVID-19.

According to NCDC, the new cases were spread across 14 states, and the FCT.

The states with the 296 new cases are;

  1. Plateau-183
  2. Lagos-33
  3. FCT-25
  4. Ogun-16
  5. Oyo-7
  6. Ekiti-6
  7. Kwara-5
  8. Ondo-5
  9. Anambra-3
  10. Imo-3
  11. Nasarawa-3
  12. Rivers-2
  13. Gombe-2
  14. Edo-2
  15. Akwa Ibom-1

NCDC also announced that as of 11:20 pm on 8th September, there are 55,456 total COVID-19 confirmed cases reported in Nigeria.

43,334 patients have been discharged with 1,067 deaths across the country.

