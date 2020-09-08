NCDC announces 296 new cases of coronavirus, total rises to 55,456

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Tuesday, September 8th, announced 296 new cases of COVID-19.
According to NCDC, the new cases were spread across 14 states, and the FCT.
The states with the 296 new cases are;
- Plateau-183
- Lagos-33
- FCT-25
- Ogun-16
- Oyo-7
- Ekiti-6
- Kwara-5
- Ondo-5
- Anambra-3
- Imo-3
- Nasarawa-3
- Rivers-2
- Gombe-2
- Edo-2
- Akwa Ibom-1
NCDC also announced that as of 11:20 pm on 8th September, there are 55,456 total COVID-19 confirmed cases reported in Nigeria.
43,334 patients have been discharged with 1,067 deaths across the country.