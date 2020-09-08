NCDC announces 296 new cases of coronavirus, total rises to 55,456

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Tuesday, September 8th, announced 296 new cases of COVID-19.

According to NCDC, the new cases were spread across 14 states, and the FCT.

The states with the 296 new cases are;

Plateau-183 Lagos-33 FCT-25 Ogun-16 Oyo-7 Ekiti-6 Kwara-5 Ondo-5 Anambra-3 Imo-3 Nasarawa-3 Rivers-2 Gombe-2 Edo-2 Akwa Ibom-1

NCDC also announced that as of 11:20 pm on 8th September, there are 55,456 total COVID-19 confirmed cases reported in Nigeria.

43,334 patients have been discharged with 1,067 deaths across the country.