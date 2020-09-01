NCDC announces 239 new cases of coronavirus, total rises to 54,247

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Tuesday, September 1st, announced 239 new cases of COVID-19.
According to NCDC, the new cases were spread across 16 states, and the FCT.
The states with the 239 new cases are;
- Plateau-116
- FCT-33
- Lagos-19
- Ekiti-12
- Kaduna-11
- Ogun-11
- Ebonyi-8
- Benue-7
- Abia-5
- Delta-5
- Ondo-4
- Edo-3
- Imo-2
- Osun-2
- Bauchi-1
NCDC also announced that as of 11:30 pm on 1st September, there are 54,247 total COVID-19 confirmed cases reported in Nigeria.
42,010 patients have been discharged with 1,023 deaths across the country.