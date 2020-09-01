NCDC announces 239 new cases of coronavirus, total rises to 54,247

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Tuesday, September 1st, announced 239 new cases of COVID-19.

According to NCDC, the new cases were spread across 16 states, and the FCT.

The states with the 239 new cases are;

Plateau-116 FCT-33 Lagos-19 Ekiti-12 Kaduna-11 Ogun-11 Ebonyi-8 Benue-7 Abia-5 Delta-5 Ondo-4 Edo-3 Imo-2 Osun-2 Bauchi-1

NCDC also announced that as of 11:30 pm on 1st September, there are 54,247 total COVID-19 confirmed cases reported in Nigeria.

42,010 patients have been discharged with 1,023 deaths across the country.