NCDC announces 239 new cases of coronavirus, total rises to 54,247

Photo of Farouk Mohammed Farouk Mohammed Follow on Twitter September 1, 2020
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Tuesday, September 1st, announced 239 new cases of COVID-19.

According to NCDC, the new cases were spread across 16 states, and the FCT.

The states with the 239 new cases are;

  1. Plateau-116
  2. FCT-33
  3. Lagos-19
  4. Ekiti-12
  5. Kaduna-11
  6. Ogun-11
  7. Ebonyi-8
  8. Benue-7
  9. Abia-5
  10. Delta-5
  11. Ondo-4
  12. Edo-3
  13. Imo-2
  14. Osun-2
  15. Bauchi-1

NCDC also announced that as of 11:30 pm on 1st September, there are 54,247 total COVID-19 confirmed cases reported in Nigeria.

42,010 patients have been discharged with 1,023 deaths across the country.

Okay.ng on Google News
