Maryam Sanda not granted presidential pardon by Buhari — National Correctional Service

The National Correctional Service has debunked news suggesting that President Muhammadu Buhari granted pardon to Maryam Sanda, a murder convict.

Okay.ng recalls that President Buhari on April 9 granted a presidential pardon to 2600 inmates in a bid to decongest custodial centres across the country.

However, reports on the internet said Sanda was among the released inmates.

The Service Public Relations Officer, Chuks Njoku, in a statement on Thursday in Abuja said the report was nothing but fake news and very unrealistic.

Njoku explained that Sanda did not meet any of the requirements of categories mentioned by the Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola during his press conference on the presidential pardon on April 9.

The statement read, “The attention of NCOs has been drawn to the news making the rounds that Maryam Sanda was granted presidential pardon on Thursday, April 9, alongside some 70 other inmates at the Medium Security Custodial Centre, Kuje.

“The Service wants to categorically state that the news is fake and very unrealistic and an attempt to rubbish the good intention of the President towards decongesting the custodial centres.

“The Minister of Interior, Mr Rauf Aregbesola clearly stated the categories of inmates qualified for the amnesty while addressing a news conference on April 9.

“According to Aregbeshola, inmates sentenced for violent extreme offences such as terrorism, kidnapping, armed banditry, rape, human trafficking, culpable homicide and the like are not qualified for the Presidential Pardon.

“However, Convicts who are 60 years and above, convicts serving three years and above with less than six months to serve, inmates with ill-health likely to terminate in death are qualified.

“Also inmates with mental ill-health, inmates with option of fine not exceeding N50,000 with no pending case, convicted pregnant women, convicted women with child, convicted inmates with minor offences, convicted inmates who spent 75 per cent of their sentence after remission.”

“We further want to assure the public that Sanda is in our custody and will remain as such.

“The Controller-General of NCOs, Mr Ja’afaru Ahmed, assures the public that the service will ensure the safety and humane containment of inmates in our custody.”

Maryam Sanda, a mother of two, was sentenced to death by an FCT High Court on January 27, 2020, for stabbing her husband, Bilyaminu, to death.