News

COVID-19: Nigeria releases 2,600 prison inmates nationwide

Photo of Saddam Yusuf Saleh Saddam Yusuf Saleh April 9, 2020
Less than a minute
Buhari in his office
Buhari in his office

Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the release of 2,600 inmates across prisons nationwide in a bid to curb the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19).

The minister of interior, Rauf Aregbesola made this disclosure at a press briefing in Abuja on Thursday.

According to the minister, the government has decided to grant amnesty to the inmates.

Aregbesola said the affected inmates include those: 60 years and above, suffering from ill-health likely to end in death, serving at least three years and have less than six months to serve, with mental issues, and with options of fine not exceeding N50,000.

He said 41 affected federal inmates and 29 others in the federal capital territory (FCT) totaling 70 will be released on Wednesday from the Kuje Custodial Centre in Abuja.

“This amnesty will not apply to inmates sentenced for violent extreme offences such as terrorism, kidnapping, armed banditry, rape, human trafficking, culpable homicide and so on,” he added.

He said governors of the 36 states under whose jurisdiction most of the inmates were incarcerated will complete the exercise “in line with the federal principle”.



COVID-19 in Nigeria

Confirmed
276
Deaths
6
Recovered
44
Active
226
Last updated: April 9, 2020 - 2:29 pm (+01:00)
More details at okay.ng/covid-19-live/


Advertise with Okay.ng |  Send news and press releases to Okay.ng | Get daily news updates on Telegram

Okay.ng on Google News
Photo of Saddam Yusuf Saleh

Saddam Yusuf Saleh

A reporter for Okay Nigeria (Okay.ng)
Back to top button
Close