Akwa Ibom govt extends coronavirus lockdown by one week

The Akwa Ibom State Government has extended the coronavirus lockdown imposed on the state by a week.

Secretary to the State Government, Dr. Emmanuel Ekuwem, made this disclosure during a press briefing on Thursday.

According to Ekuwen, residents will be allowed to restock from 6am to 1pm on Friday and Saturday.

He said: “Following the enforcement of the QUARANTINE AND RESTRICTIONS OF MOVEMENT REGULATIONS 2020 with some economic discomforts to citizens and residents of Akwa Ibom State, His Excellency the Governor, Mr. Udom Gabriel Emmanuel, compassionate and sensitive to these discomforts, has directed as follows:

“The lockdown is extended by 1 week ONLY.

“The lockdown be responsibly and carefully lifted on Friday 17 and Saturday 18 April, 2020 from 6am to 1pm of each day to enable Akwa Ibomites re-stock foodstuffs and any prescribed medications.

“Lockdown will be enforced after 1pm on Friday 17 and Saturday 18 April, 2020.

“All preventive measures earlier announced by the Akwa Ibom State Government COVID-19 medical management team remain in force during and after the 7 hour RESPITE on Friday 17 and Saturday 18 April, 2020,”