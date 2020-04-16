COVID-19: Katsina govt locks down Dutsin-ma LGA, suspends religious, social gatherings across state

The Katsina State Government has ordered a total lockdown of Dutsin-ma Local Government Area.

Governor Aminu Bello Masari gave this order in a statement issued by the Secretary to the Government of the state, Mustapha Muhammad Inuwa, during a regular review meeting on COVID-19 held on Thursday.

According to the statement, the lockdown will take effect from 7:00am of Friday, April 17.

The governor also the suspension of religious and social gatherings including weekly markets in the state.

The statement read: “His Excellency, the Governor of Katsina State Rt. Hon. Aminu Bello Masari, CFR, has directed for the lockdown of the entire Dutsinma Local Government Area with effect from 7:00am of Friday 17 April, 2020.

“Governor Aminu Bello Masar gave the order during the regular review meeting on COVID-19 which was held today at the Council Chamber of the General Muhammadu Buhari House, Katsina.

“The Governor revealed that a report from the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed one COVID-19 case in Dutsin-ma town which made it necessary to lockdown the Local Government Area to tame its spread to other parts of the area and the State as a whole.

“Rt. Hon. Aminu Bello Masari said other decisions taken during the meeting which was attended by the members of the State Security Council, the State COVID-19 Emergency Response Committee, the Technical Committee on COVID-19, Traditional and Religious Leaders include:

Shutdown of major weekly markets across the State namely: Maiadua, Mashi, Charanchi, Jibia, Dutsin-ma;, Batsari, Kafur, Sheme, Dandume, Zango, Danja Bakon, Raita, Kagadama and Dankama markets with effect from Friday 17 April. 2020;

Suspension of weekly Friday congregational prayers at all Jumaat mosques in the State with effect from next week;

Suspension of annual Ramadan public Tafsir and Taraweeh prayers at mosques and all other centres and public places throughout the State: and

Suspension of activities at Cinema, Event and TV viewing centres

“The Governor has further directed Security Agents to ensure strict compliance with the restriction of movement of persons coming in through all inter-State borders of Katsina State.

“All restrictions must be observed from the respective effective dates until further notice.

“Governor Aminu Bello Masari explained that all these decisions were taken in the best interest of the good people of Katsina State, the country and humanity at large.

“People are therefore advised to remain law abiding, adhere to the health guidelines and continue to pray for Allah’s intervention to bring an end to the Coronavirus pandemic.”