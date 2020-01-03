Manchester City striker Lukas Nmecha joins Middlesbrough

Middlesbrough has completed the signing of Manchester City forward Lukas Nmecha on a loan deal which will run until the end of the campaign .

The 21-year-old had early joined Wolfsburg on a season-long loan but has cut short his time with the German Club .

Boro head coach, Jonathan Woodgate describes the Germany Under-21 international as a terrific young player who has experienced Championship football

Speaking about the new signing, He sai d : “We’re delighted to bring Lukas to the club. He is a terrific young player who has the benefit of a year’s experience of Championship football.

“He is another young, hungry player of real quality and it’s great that we’ve been able to get him.

“In Lukas and Patrick we have signed two very good players, and we’ve been able to bring them in early in the transfer window which is a real bonus .”