‘Chioma B’ trends as Cardi B plans to apply for Nigerian citizenship

American rapper Cardi B says she will be filing for Nigerian citizenship as she reacts to Donald Trump’s strike order which led to the death of an Iranian army commander, Qasem Soleimani.

Okay.ng reported on Friday that a top military commander, Qasem Soleimani, was killed in an airstrike.

The Pentagon, U.S. military headquarters, confirmed in a statement that Qasem Soleimani, the leader of Iran’s elite Quds Force unit of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps, was killed in an airstrike at the Baghdad International Airport, Iraq.

Cardi B in her reaction to the killing of Soleimani berated Trump for his decision, stating that he is placing “Americans live in danger”.

She tweeted, “Naaaaa these memes are fuckin. But shit ain’t no joke! Specially being from New York,” she wrote.

“‘Its sad this man is putting Americans live in danger. Dumbest move Trump did till date. ‘I’m filing for my Nigerian citizenship.”

Following her tweet on the issue, Nigerians began to talk about her decision of filing for Nigerian citizenship.

‘Chioma B’, a name given to Cardi B while on her first visit to Nigeria trended with several reactions from Nigerians.

Here are some tweets underneath:

Cardi B our own Chioma Buluchukwu a.k.a Chioma B is planning on applying for Nigerian Citizenship. I don’t understand what they put in her Guinness stout but Cardi is highkey giving Nigeria premium promo. 🇳🇬 — DREYLO. (@RealDreylo) January 3, 2020

Somebody should tell Cardi Chioma B that she should not speak Queen's English or American English with Nigerian Police oh! Also she should get @segalink's Assurance Number immediately she landed. I won't say more than that. pic.twitter.com/xCgY477atC — Ayemojubar ☣️ (@ayemojubar) January 3, 2020

Since Cardi B has decided to file her Nigerian citizenship and she has taken the name Chioma B. Let’s give Kulture and Offset a Nigerian name. Suggestions? — Duke of Ibadan 🀄️ (@AsiwajuLerry) January 3, 2020

Cardi B came to Nigeria, ate our Jolof rice, partied in our club, enjoyed our stage,She was happy throughout her stay, She still followed our music up and Vibed to it Now she wants Nigerian citizenship!!!!!!! President, Naira Marley

Vice President/First lady, Chioma B 👑 — CHIEf , THE DADDY™ 🦁👳 (@umar_ayotunde) January 3, 2020