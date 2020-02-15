Major Nigerian News Headlines for Saturday, Feb 15, 2020

Good Morning Nigeria! Welcome to the Major Nigerian Newspaper Headlines for Saturday, Feb 15, 2020, rounded up by Okay.ng.

Read the major headlines in detail below:

1. Douye Diri sworn in as Bayelsa State Governor

The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the November 2019 governorship, Douye Diri, has been sworn in as the Governor of Bayelsa State.

The inauguration took place in Yenagoa on Friday.

Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo also took his oath of office as deputy governor of the state.

2. Violence: Police impose 3-day dusk to dawn curfew in Bayelsa

The Bayelsa Police Command has imposed three-day dusk to dawn curfew in the state.

Uche Anozia, the Commissioner of Police in the state, made the announcement following the violence that erupted in part of the state on Friday over the sack of David Lyon as Bayelsa Governor-elect.

3. Find cure for Coronavirus, Lassa fever get N36m, FG challenges Nigerian scientists

The Federal Government has pledged the sum of N36 million to any scientist in Nigeria that finds the cure of Coronavirus, Lassa fever.

The Minister of Science and Technology, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu, made the promise to Nigerian scientists at an event held to mark the retirement from service of the former director of the Department of Chemical Technology, A. O. Oyesefo on Thursday.

4. UEFA bans Manchester City from Champions League for two seasons

Manchester City have been banned from all UEFA competitions for the next two seasons and fined £24.9m for “serious breaches” of Financial Fair Play regulations.

The club have also been fined £24.9million, but have announced that they will appeal the verdict.

5. Ziyech is a great player with fantastic left foot – Frank Lampard reveals

Chelsea manager, Frank Lampard has shower praises on the club’s new signing Hakim Ziyech.

The Moroccan winger will join the club at the end of the season.