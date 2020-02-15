Leaked Nude Video: Deezell drags Maryam Booth to court

Ibrahim Ahmad Rufai, popularly known as Deezell, has filed a N10 million lawsuit against Kannywood actress, Maryam Booth, for alleged “criminal defamation”.

Deezell, who is also Booth’s ex-boyfriend, disclosed this through his official social media handles on Friday.

In the suit filed on February 10th, the Nigerian rapper also included Maryam Aliyu Obaje (Mada-Korede) and four others whose names are yet to be known.

Booth trended on social media after a short video clip of her naked surfaced which caused so several reactions on social media.

A day after making headlines, the Hausa actress issued a statement accusing Deezell of sharing the three-second video.

The actress further revealed that the singer had multiple times threatened to leak the video if she does not give him money.

On Friday, Deezell in a statement said he had dragged Booth, and five others to court.

He said, “Earlier this week, I issued two statements distancing myself from the outrageous malicious accusations leveled against me.

“On both occasions, I demanded immediate statement withdrawal and apology from the perpetrators. Since then, I have seen some posts and received messages where some publicly withdrew their allegations while several others refused to do so.

“Now after proper consultation with my United States attorneys along with my Nigerian lawyers, I have sued for criminal defamation, inciting public disturbance, criminal conspiracy insulting and abusive language, joint act, injuring of mind, voluntary and cyber-stalking, pursuant to the relevant provisions of the law.

“The court has ordered the Nigeria police force to investigate the full identities and report with details of the respondents, most particularly the 3rd-7th, while several other perpetrators not listed therein shall be joined as parties to the suit in due course. See you all in court. Officialdeezell.”

“WHEREOF, the Complainant is before this Honourable court to cause a criminal summons to be issued against the Defendants for the offences of Criminal Defamation, Inciting public disturbance, criminal conspiracy, insulting and abusive language, joint act, injury of mind, voluntary and cyberstalking contrary to sections 27, 32, 79, 96, 391 & 392 and 399 of the Penal Code laws of the Northern Nigeria 1963 and section 25(1) (a) (b) & (2) (a) of the Cybercrime (Prohibition, Prevention Etc) Act 2015 and the Complainant to be compensated to the tune of the N10, 000, 000 (Ten Million Naira Only) by the Defendants jointly or severally.”