Buhari suspends Modibbo Kawu as DG of NBC

President Muhammadu Buhari has suspended Modibbo Kawu as the Director-General of the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC).

Okay.ng understands that Kawu was suspended following his arraignment by the Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) over corruption allegations.

The most senior Director in the Commission has been directed to take over from the suspended DG pending conclusion of his corruption case.

The ICPC had arraigned Kawu alongside two others, Dipo Onifade and Lucky Omoluwa, over an alleged fraud of N2.5 billion.



