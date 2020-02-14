Ziyech is a great player with fantastic left foot – Frank Lampard reveals

Chelsea manager, Frank Lampard has shower praises on the club’s new signing Hakim Ziyech.

The Moroccan winger will join the club at the end of the season.

Speaking at a pre-match press conference on Friday:

“Ziyech is a great player, and he came into my eye when we played against Ajax in last season’s UEFA Champions League.

“The Moroccan was one of Ajax’s exceptional players against Tottenham Hotspur.

“I know much about him because we also played against him twice this season in the Champions League.

“He has excellent qualities, a fantastic left foot. He can play behind the striker and from the wings.

“Ziyech is a player we hope can add some creativity in our squad because this term we have struggled to break opponent, so he can score and provide assists, he will bolster our team and bring something different.”