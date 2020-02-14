Find cure for Coronavirus, Lassa fever get N36m, FG challenges Nigerian scientists

The Federal Government has pledged the sum of N36 million to any scientist in Nigeria that finds the cure of Coronavirus, Lassa fever.

Coronavirus, a disease now named COVID-19 by the World Health Organisation (WHO), has claimed the life of several people especially in China where it originated.

Lassa fever is a disease which is mostly related to rodent, the viral hemorrhagic fever is caused by the Lassa virus.

The Minister of Science and Technology, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu, made the promise to Nigerian scientists at an event held to mark the retirement from service of the former director of the Department of Chemical Technology, A. O. Oyesefo on Thursday.

He said: “I challenge all Nigerian scientists to go out and find cures for coronavirus and Lassa fever.

“Any scientist that is able to do this will be given N36m.”