Luigi Maifredi assures fans that Pep Guardiola will join Juventus

Former Juventus boss Luigi Maifredi has predicted the next club Manchester City manager, Pep Guardiola will join.

Guardiola’s contract with the Premier League champions expires next year, but the Spanish manager looks for a fresh challenge.

Meanwhile, Juventus has endured a shaky season ever since former Chelsea boss, Maurizio Sarri joined the Italian champions.

The Seria A champions are plotting to replace the Italian manager will the former Barcelona, Bayern Munich manager.

Speaking in an interview with TuttoJuve, Maifredi said: “If he frees himself, there is no doubt that Guardiola will come to Juventus.

“The club wanted him last year, but he did nothing due to contracts or promises made to the club.

“It is normal that at the first negative results [for Juventus], his name is once again linked to the Bianconeri.”