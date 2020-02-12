Less than a minute

Samuel Chukwueze set to join Premier League club during summer transfer

Super Eagles midfielder, Samuel Chukwueze has been linked with a move to Premier League.

The Nigerian international has made a total of 59 appearances for Villarreal, scoring 12 goals.

Liverpool had early offered Villarreal £30million during the January transfer window, but the offer was rejected.

Villarreal are requesting for £60million.

Meanwhile, Manchester City and Chelsea have indicated interest of signing the 20-year-old midfielder during the summer transfer.