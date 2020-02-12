Sport

Samuel Chukwueze set to join Premier League club during summer transfer

Photo of Promise Amadi Promise Amadi February 12, 2020
Super Eagles midfielder, Samuel Chukwueze

Super Eagles midfielder, Samuel Chukwueze has been linked with a move to Premier League.

The Nigerian international has made a total of 59 appearances for Villarreal, scoring 12 goals.

Liverpool had early offered Villarreal £30million during the January transfer window, but the offer was rejected.

Villarreal are requesting for £60million.

Meanwhile, Manchester City and Chelsea have indicated interest of signing the 20-year-old midfielder during the summer transfer.



