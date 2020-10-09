Lockdown Violation: Sanwo-Olu pardons Funke Akindele, husband

Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has granted state pardon to Funke Akindele-Bello and her husband, Abdulrasheed Bello (JJC Skillz), who were convicted for breaking the state’s COVID-19 restrictions.

This was disclosed in a statement by the State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Moyosore Onigbanjo.

According to the statement, the governor acted based on the recommendations of the state advisory council on the prerogative of mercy.

Okay.ng recalls that the couple were on April 6 arrested and arraigned before a Lagos magistrate court for organising a party at their Lekki home on April 4.

The court in Ogba sentenced the award-winning actress and her husband for breaching COVID-19 lockdown order after they pleaded guilty to the charges. They were sentenced to three weeks of community service and directed to pay a fine of N100,000 each.

According to the State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, the prerogative of mercy was under the powers conferred on the Governor by Section 212 (1) & (2) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended.

Sanwo-Olu also approved the release of 56 inmates from various correctional centres in the State. The 56 released inmates were recommended by the Advisory Council after due examination of their case files and consideration of the length of time served, the gravity of the offence, old age and ill-health among other parameters.

The Attorney General enjoined the beneficiaries to be good citizens and stay away from crime.

The eight-member Advisory Council on Prerogative of Mercy, headed by Dr Abayomi Finnih was inaugurated Governor Sanwo-Olu in December 2019.