Lockdown Violation: Naira Marley is now in our custody — Lagos Police

The Lagos Police Command has announced that Nigerian Singer Azeez Fashola also known as Naira Marley in now in their custody.

Bala Elkana, the state’s police spokesman, confirmed to Okay.ng that the singer submitted himself on Monday afternoon at the State Criminal Investigation Department, Panti, Yaba, Lagos State.

According to Elkana, “Azeez Fashola a.k.a Naira Marley is now in Police custody. He will also be charged to Court for violating the restriction orders. The Command has launched a manhunt for the remaining persons who attended the party.

“The Commissioner of Police Lagos State Command, CP Hakeem Odumosu psc expressed his profound gratitude to Lagosians and other well-meaning Nigerians that speak up against the violations. Together we can stop the spread of COVID-19.”

Okay.ng recalls that Funke Akindele and her husband JJC Skillz have been sentenced to two weeks community service plus N100,000 fine each.

The actress was earlier arrested on Sunday for organising a house party to celebrate her husband’s birthday.