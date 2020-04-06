News

Lockdown Violation: Naira Marley is now in our custody — Lagos Police

Photo of Job Ayantoye Job Ayantoye April 6, 2020
Less than a minute
Naira Marley

The Lagos Police Command has announced that Nigerian Singer Azeez Fashola also known as Naira Marley in now in their custody.

Bala Elkana, the state’s police spokesman, confirmed to Okay.ng that the singer submitted himself on Monday afternoon at the State Criminal Investigation Department, Panti, Yaba, Lagos State.

According to Elkana, “Azeez Fashola a.k.a Naira Marley is now in Police custody. He will also be charged to Court for violating the restriction orders. The Command has launched a manhunt for the remaining persons who attended the party.

“The Commissioner of Police Lagos State Command, CP Hakeem Odumosu psc expressed his profound gratitude to Lagosians and other well-meaning Nigerians that speak up against the violations. Together we can stop the spread of COVID-19.”

Okay.ng recalls that Funke Akindele and her husband JJC Skillz have been sentenced to two weeks community service plus N100,000 fine each.

The actress was earlier arrested on Sunday for organising a house party to celebrate her husband’s birthday.



COVID-19 in Nigeria

Confirmed
232
Deaths
5
Recovered
33
Active
194
Last updated: April 6, 2020 - 5:49 pm (+01:00)
More details at okay.ng/covid-19-live/


Advertise with Okay.ng |  Send news and press releases to Okay.ng | Get daily news updates on Telegram

Okay.ng on Google News
Photo of Job Ayantoye

Job Ayantoye

Job is a reporter for Okay.ng, he focuses on bringing local news reports in Nigeria.
Back to top button
Close