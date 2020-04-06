News
Funke Akindele, husband JJC Skillz sentenced to 14-day community service, fined N100k each
Nigerian Actress Funke Akindele-Bello and her husband, Abdulrasheed Bello sentenced to 14-day community service by a Magistrate court sitting in Lagos on Monday.
The court also asked the couple to pay the sum of N100,000 each as fine.
They are to serve three hours per day excluding Saturday and Sunday.
They must each visit 10 public places to educate people on the consequences of not complying with directives on Coronavirus.
COVID-19 in Nigeria
Confirmed
232
Deaths
5
Recovered
33
Active
194
Last updated: April 6, 2020 - 5:37 pm (+01:00)
More details at okay.ng/covid-19-live/