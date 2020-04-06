News

Buhari asks Customs to release seized rice for distribution to Nigerians

Photo of Muhammad A. Aliyu Muhammad A. Aliyu April 6, 2020
Less than a minute
Buhari in his office
Buhari in his office

Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered the immediate distribution of seized rice in the custody of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS).

The Minister of Finance, Zainab Ahmed made this disclosure while fielding questions from journalists at a live press conference in Abuja on Monday.

She said: “The President has approved grains from the Strategic Grains Reserves.

”The Nigeria Customs Service has in its custody a lot of rice that has been seized and there are one hundred and fifty trucks of rice that is now being handed over to the humanitarian ministry for distribution to states across the country.”



COVID-19 in Nigeria

Confirmed
232
Deaths
5
Recovered
33
Active
194
Last updated: April 6, 2020 - 5:49 pm (+01:00)
More details at okay.ng/covid-19-live/


Advertise with Okay.ng |  Send news and press releases to Okay.ng | Get daily news updates on Telegram

Okay.ng on Google News
Photo of Muhammad A. Aliyu

Muhammad A. Aliyu

Muhammad Ameer Aliyu, is a prolific journalist who joined Okay Nigeria in 2015 with the aim staying committed to bringing more positive growth to the digital news platform. He is the Senior editor at Okay Nigeria.
Back to top button
Close