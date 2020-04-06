Buhari asks Customs to release seized rice for distribution to Nigerians

Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered the immediate distribution of seized rice in the custody of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS).

The Minister of Finance, Zainab Ahmed made this disclosure while fielding questions from journalists at a live press conference in Abuja on Monday.

She said: “The President has approved grains from the Strategic Grains Reserves.

”The Nigeria Customs Service has in its custody a lot of rice that has been seized and there are one hundred and fifty trucks of rice that is now being handed over to the humanitarian ministry for distribution to states across the country.”