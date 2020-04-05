Funke Akindele arrested by Lagos Police for organising house party despite COVID-19 lockdown

Nigerian actress Funke Akindele-Bello has been arrested for organising a house party amid coronavirus lockdown in Lagos.

The actress had on Saturday hosted a party to celebrate her husband, Abdulrashid Bello, who is also known as JJC Skillz.

A video of the party had since caused so much uproar on social media where she was called out for breaking the order to avoid the spread of coronavirus in the state.

Funke apologised for her actions in a video seeking to be forgiven for her action.

DSP Bala Elkana, the spokesman of the police in Lagos, in a statement to Okay.ng on Sunday disclosed that the actress is currently in their custody.

The statement read: “Attention of Lagos State Police Command was drawn to a viral video showing a large number of persons mainly in the entertainment industry in an Estate, along Ajah, Ibeju-Lekki axis, Lagos celebrating a birthday party organised by Funke Akindele Bello and her husband.

“Police detectives from the State CID Yaba were promptly drafted to the location.

“Funke Akindele was arrested. Investigation is ongoing, efforts are intensified to arrest the remaining persons in the video, among whom are Azeez Fashola a.k.a Naira Marley and Abdul Rasheed Bello a.k.a. JJC Skillz.

“They are in their best interests urged to report at the State CID Yaba on Monday 6th April, 2020 or risk being declared wanted.”