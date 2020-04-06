News

Kano govt asks civil servants to remain at home for another two weeks

Photo of Saddam Yusuf Saleh Saddam Yusuf Saleh April 6, 2020
Less than a minute
Abdullahi Umar Ganduje
Abdullahi Umar Ganduje

The Kano State Government has directed workers to stay at home for another two weeks in a bid to curb the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19).

According to the state government, the extension of the stay at home order takes effect from Tuesday, April 7, 2020.

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje disclosed this when he received a report from 38- man Kano state Fundraising committee on Monday.

The governor also commended the civil servants across the state for their unflinching support on the stay at home order.



COVID-19 in Nigeria

Confirmed
232
Deaths
5
Recovered
33
Active
194
Last updated: April 6, 2020 - 5:49 pm (+01:00)
More details at okay.ng/covid-19-live/


Advertise with Okay.ng |  Send news and press releases to Okay.ng | Get daily news updates on Telegram

Okay.ng on Google News
Photo of Saddam Yusuf Saleh

Saddam Yusuf Saleh

A reporter for Okay Nigeria (Okay.ng)
Back to top button
Close