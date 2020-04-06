News
Kano govt asks civil servants to remain at home for another two weeks
The Kano State Government has directed workers to stay at home for another two weeks in a bid to curb the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19).
According to the state government, the extension of the stay at home order takes effect from Tuesday, April 7, 2020.
Governor Abdullahi Ganduje disclosed this when he received a report from 38- man Kano state Fundraising committee on Monday.
The governor also commended the civil servants across the state for their unflinching support on the stay at home order.
COVID-19 in Nigeria
Confirmed
232
Deaths
5
Recovered
33
Active
194
Last updated: April 6, 2020 - 5:49 pm (+01:00)
