Lagos govt suspends NURTW activities

The Lagos State Government has suspended the activities of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) from all parks and garages with immediate effect.

Commissioner for information, Gbenga Omotoso, in a statement signed on Thursday.

According to the statement, the suspension is part of efforts to douse tension over the recent developments.

The statement reads, “The Lagos State Government has been watching closely events in the National Union of Road Transport Workers Union. There have been claims and counterclaims over the control of the union.

“The Government has a duty to ensure the safety of lives and property of all Lagosians and visitors. Therefore, there is an urgent need to douse the unnecessary tension generated by the leadership tussle in the NURTW and protect the citizenry from the likely fallout of the situation.

“After considering the provisions of the law, the Government hereby suspends the activities of NURTW, which must cease to operate in all parks and garages in Lagos State.

“The Government will set up a Committee to immediately take control of the parks and garages. Members of the committee will be key stakeholders in the sector.

“The Government’s position is premised on its responsibility to ensure that there is no breakdown of law and order in all parks and garages in Lagos State.”

It can be recalled that the Lagos chapter of the union withdrew its membership of the national body of the NURTW following the suspension of Musiliu Akinsanya, better known as MC Oluomo, over alleged incitement.