Lagos BRT operator blames skeletal operations on high cost of diesel

Primero Transport Services Ltd., an operator of the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) in Lagos, has blamed the high cost of diesel for skeletal operations on the Ikorodu-TBS routes.

“Due to the recent spike in diesel prices across the country, Primero Transport Services, operator of Blue BRT from Ikorodu to TBS, uses this medium to inform our commuters that there will be skeletal operations from March 26 to March 28,” the firm said in a statement by its spokesperson, Mutiu Yekeen.

He, however, said operations would resume fully on Tuesday.

Mr Yekeen quoted the Managing Director of the firm, Fola Tinubu, as saying the spike in diesel price had affected its operations negatively.

“We are currently running at a huge loss. The diesel price has gone up by over 200 per cent while there has not been an increase in fares or intervention from the government. We are struggling right now.

“We call on our esteemed commuters to bear with us at this period. We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience this may have caused you,” Mr Tinubu had said.