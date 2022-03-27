Okay.ng bags two nominations as NIRA opens voting for 2022 .ng Awards

The Nigeria Internet Registration Association (NiRA) on Friday opened its platform for the fifth edition of the .ng Awards.

Nigerian digital news platform, Okay.ng, was nominated for the .NG COMPANY OF THE YEAR and BEST ONLINE MEDIA WEBSITE categories in the award scheduled to hold on Friday, 29th April 2022.

NiRA seeks to recognize and acknowledge those who are contributing to the growth of the .ng domain name registration and promotion of the DNS Industry.

Using the .ng Awards, NIRA celebrates the achievements and innovation of Nigerian Internet initiatives.

The awards recognise and commend the excellent achievements of individuals and organisations who contribute towards uplifting the image of .ng locally and internationally, thereby stimulating the development of local content on the internet.

Nominations for the current edition commenced on the 6th of March and closed on the 20th of March 2022.

Speaking as voting commences, Mrs. Eyitayo Iyortim, the Chief Operating Officer (COO) at NiRA, said that the Jury, which consists of representatives of NiRA Accredited Registrars, Committee Members of the Executive Board of NiRA as well as the Management of the NiRA Secretariat, will review the shortlist of nominees which meet the published criteria, after NiRA’s External Auditors have verified same.

She said: “NiRA does not attach any monetary value to the awards, nor is any fee attached to any aspect of the nominations and selections. In addition, NiRA does not accept sponsorship or donations for the .ng Awards.

“Voting for the shortlisted nominees will commence on Friday, 25th March 2022, and end by midnight on Sunday, 10th April 2022.

“To participate in the voting, kindly visit https://nira.org.ng/ngawards2022/voting.

“NiRA invites everyone to vote for their preferred organisations, businesses, or individuals in the various categories. We appreciate the active role(s) being played towards the development of the DNS industry in Nigeria and look forward to a successful 2022 .ng Awards Ceremony.

“Please note that attendance for the awards ceremony will be strictly by invitation but streamed live on NiRA’s Social media platforms.

“For more information about. ng, please visit www.nira.org.ng.“