Kidnapped Bayelsa commissioner regains freedom after four days in captivity

The kidnapped Bayelsa State Commissioner for Commerce and Investment, Federal Otokito, has been released by his abductors.

Okay.ng gathered that Otokito regained his freedom on Monday after four days in captivity.

The chief press secretary to the State governor, Daniel Alabrah, made the disclosure in a terse statement issued on Monday evening.

More to come…