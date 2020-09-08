Kaduna govt spends N400,000 to treat one coronavirus patient, says El-Rufai

Kaduna Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has revealed that it costs the state government about N400,000 to treat a patient infected with COVID-19.

El-Rufai made this disclosure on Monday while speaking at the Executive Committee meeting of the Traditional Rulers chaired by the Sultan of Sokoto, Sa’ad Abubakar.

According to the governor, the costs includes purchasing drugs, feeding and equipment for doctors treating the persons who tested positive for the virus.

He said, “We have a very high success rate in treating COVID-19 patients. Even a 90-year-old person, with underlying conditions, diabetes and hypertension was treated successfully in the state.

“The virus has not left us. We may ignore it, but it is still there. We urge you to sensitise our people to protect themselves against this virus, particularly those that are above the age of 60.

“It costs about N400,000 to treat one coronavirus patient. They have to be isolated and fed. The cost of medicine has increased, even the personal protective equipment that the doctors treating them have to wear. When you add all this up, the average cost of treatment is over N400, 000 per person. We have to bear the cost.”