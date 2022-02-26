INEC announces new dates for 2023 general elections

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced new dates for the forthcoming 2023 general elections.

Professor Mahmood Yakubu, National Chairman of the commission, made this announcement on Saturday at a press briefing in Abuja.

According to the chairman, the Presidential and National Assembly elections will now hold on Saturday, February 25, 2023, while governorship and state houses of assembly elections will hold on March 11, 2023.

More to come…