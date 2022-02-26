FG recommends four borders for Nigerians in Ukraine crossing over to Poland

The Federal government of Nigeria has listed four borders in Ukraine where its citizens can leave Ukraine to Poland.

Chairman/CEO of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), Abike Dabiri-Erewa, announced this on Saturday.

According to her, the borders are Hrebenne-Rawa Ruska, Korczowa-Krakowiec, Medyka-Szeginie and Budomierz-Hurszew.

“For Nigerians in Ukraine trying to cross over to Poland, there are eight borders between Poland and Ukraine, four borders are recommended,” she said.

“Nigeria volunteer groups, as well as staff of the Nigerian embassy, will be at these borders to help you out. We are going to provide contact details of these Nigerians that will be there to help you out and the convergence point.

“If you are in Ukraine and you are not in a place directly affected, it is advisable that you stay where you are.

“There are forms you can fill, they are people to call. Every information would be provided on our website: nidcom.gov.ng so go to that website for further details and we will continue to update you.”

Scores have been killed and thousands displaced since Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered his country’s military to invade Ukraine on Thursday.

The Polish government has said it is expecting around 4 million refugees fleeing the crisis in Ukraine.

Unconfirmed reports say there are more Nigerians students in Ukraine than non-students.