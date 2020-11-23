Gunmen invade ABU, kidnap lecturer, wife

Gunmen on Monday invaded the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, in Kaduna State and abducted staff of the university.

The Director of Public Affairs of the ABU, Mallam Auwalu Umar, announced the incident in a statement on Monday.

According to the statement, incident took place around 1:00 pm.

Two members of the family that was abducted were said to have been released following a gun battle with the police.

The statement reads: “At about 12:50am on Monday, 23rd November 2020, kidnappers invaded the house of a staff member of the University on Sardauna Crescent, Area BZ, Main Campus, Samaru, Zaria. They went away with him along with his wife and daughter.

“The University Security Division quickly informed the operatives of the Police Intelligence Response Team that advanced to the scene following the distress call.

“There was an exchange of fire between the kidnappers and the mobile police operatives.

“When it was clear that they would be overpowered, the kidnappers ran into the bush along with the victims.

“As the police went after them up to Kasuwar Da’a village bordering the University, the kidnappers then released the wife and the daughter and went away with the husband.

“Some empty shells were recovered from the scene.

“The Inspector-General of Police and other security agencies, as well as all relevant government establishments have been duly informed of the unfortunate incident.”

According to the statement, the Vice-Chancellor urges the University community to remain calm and vigilant to avoid the recurrence of the incident.