Olaleye emerges as new rector of LASPOTECH

A chief lecturer at the Lagos State Polytechnic, Nurudeen Olaleye, has emerged as the 11th rector of the institution.

This was contained in a statement by the Office of the Special Adviser on Education, Lagos State on Monday.

The statement reads, “Mr. Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, the Executive Governor of Lagos State has approved the appointment of Dr Oluremi Nurudeen Olaleye as the 11th Rector of the Lagos State Polytechnic.

“The appointment was sequel to interview conducted by the Institution’s Governing Council and its subsequent recommendation is for 5 years single term and takes effect from 1st December, 2020 at the expiration of the tenure of the Acting Rector, Mr. Olumide Olusola Metilelu.

“Dr. Oluremi Nurudeen Olaleye prior to his appointment was Chief Lecturer at the Polytechnic.”

Biography of new rector of LASPOTECH, Nurudeen Olaleye

The newly appointed rector studied Microbiology at the University of Lagos, Akoka, where he finished with second class, lower division, in 1994. He obtained his Master’s certificate in the same field in UNILAG in 1995.

He attended Loughborough University, United Kingdom, where he bagged his doctoral degree certificate in Public Health Microbiology with areas of specialisations including, Water Microbiology, Water Sanitation and Safety, Water Safety Policy, Biotechnology and Food and Industrial Microbiology.

He worked as quality control manager at Alateco Foods, Limited, Alimosho, Lagos between 1995 and 1999 before joining the service of the polytechnic as lecturer II at its Ikosi campus in 2000.

He became lecturer 1 in 2003 and was promoted to Senior lecturer in 2008. He later became a principal lecturer in 2013 and chief lecturer in 2017.

Born on February 14, 1971, Olaleye served as the head of both food technology and science laboratory technology departments at various times.