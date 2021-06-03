Gunmen free abducted school staff in Ondo

The official of Chimola Schools, Akure, Ondo State, Omolayo Ojo, who was abducted by gunmen on Thursday has been released.

Okay.ng had earlier reported that gunmen hijacked a school bus in Oba Ile Estate of Akure North Local Government Area of Ondo State.

The staff, Ojo, speaking after her release said the armed men took her to an unknown location and threatened to harm her if she doesn’t cooperate with them.

According to her, they freed her after she obeyed all their instructions and saw she was innocent.

The victim said she found her way back to Akure after asking for directions from people she met on her way.

More to come later…