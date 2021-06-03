JUST IN: Staff abducted as Gunmen hijack school bus in Ondo

Gunmen on Wednesday hijacked a school bus owned by Chimola Schools in Oba-ile Estate of Akure North Local Government Area of Ondo state.

According to reports, the armed men numbering eight whisked away with a staff who was on duty to convey children to school.

The incident occurred around 6:45 am while the driver and the attendant were moving around to pick and convey the pupils inside the estate to their school.

A source in the school explained that the gunmen were on motorcycles, rounded the vehicle, forcing the driver to stop.

He said the men who were armed with guns, cutlasses and some other weapons, dragged the driver out of the vehicle and threatened to kill him.

He said the bus with registration number Lagos LSD 853 FJ with Chimola Schools inscribed on it was driven away by one of the hijackers while others moved away from the scene on motorcycles.

He said, “The driver and the attendant were about to pick the first student when the incident happened. The gunmen rounded the vehicle and came down with dangerous weapons

“The driver was dragged down from the bus while one of them took the driver’s seat and drove off with the attendant in the bus.

“The whereabouts of the attendant is still unknown but we have reported the incident at the Oba-ile Police station.

“This is the first time we are experiencing this kind of situation here. It is quite unfortunate.”